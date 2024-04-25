327
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W17) Innumerable

by Daniel VuckovicApril 26, 2024
Advertisement

When we scanned the new releases this week, there were over 80 different SKUs available. When we removed all the bundles and the clearly AI-generated asset flip shovelware, nearly 35% of the list disappeared. That’s great because what’s left is actually some great stuff that keeps getting clouded by rubbish. 

This week’s highlights: The two headliners for this week would have be the long awaited Another Crab’s Treasure and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. Both of those have been getting very encouraging reviews.

Then there’s the likes of SaGa Emerald Beyond, El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (finally) and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.

Did you know there was a new Level5 game out this week? There sure is and it’s MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED. There’s also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, but you could win a copy of that in our competition first. In other retro arcade news, there’s also Lunar Lander Beyond out this week.

Are all of those highlights going to be good? Did I miss anything else worth pointing out? Questions I asked myself every week. Only you can let us know in the comments otherwise.

Adventure Bar Story$27.00
Another Crab’s Treasure$40.45$44.95
Arcade Archives NUMAN ATHLETICS$10.50
Builder Simulator$26.55$29.50
Cape’s Escape Game 8th Room$6.75$13.80
Cats Hidden in Italy$1.50
Class of Heroes 1&2: Digital Complete Edition$52.50
Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition$29.99
Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition$29.99
Cyberpoly RPG – Dark City$1.99$15.99
Dadish 3D$20.85
Dash & Roll$16.99
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!$99.95
Doctor Cat$7.50
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes$69.95
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition$114.95
El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster$30.00
Escape Game The Dr. Mouse’s Lab$6.75$13.50
Finding America: The Pacific Northwest Collector’s Edition$15.00
Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story$6.39$7.99
Hidden Cats in New York$3.59$4.49
Home Office Simulator – Ayame Life Sim$2.99$14.99
Horrific Xanatorium$10.80$12.00
Insurmountable$30.00
Kanjozoku 2 – Drift Car Games$18.99
Library Of Ruina$52.95
Life Bubble$6.00$12.00
Lunar Lander Beyond$45.00
MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED Deluxe Edition$105.95
MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED Standard Edition$75.95
MINE SWEEPER MILLON$4.05$4.50
Our Field Trip Adventure$10.26$14.67
Purple Slime Production Line$3.00
Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventures$4.50$7.50
Ratyrinth$6.00$7.50
Romance MD: Always On Call$50.95
S.O.L Search of Light$30.00
SaGa Emerald Beyond$75.95
Tales From The Under-Realm: Hazel$18.00
Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU$29.95
Teared$10.80$12.00
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants$49.95
Tell Me Your Story$4.49$16.50
The Eerie Surroundings$6.00
The Epyx Collection: Handheld$22.99
The Purge Club ～救済！粛清サークル～$26.90
Timberdoku$6.25$12.50
TORIDAMA2: Brave Challenge$8.19$11.70
Where is Drake?$29.99
Whisker Waters$25.49$29.99
World War: Battle of the Bulge$22.99
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin$38.25$45.00
Zombies, Aliens and Guns$9.00

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment