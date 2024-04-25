Nintendo Download Updates (W17) Innumerable
When we scanned the new releases this week, there were over 80 different SKUs available. When we removed all the bundles and the clearly AI-generated asset flip shovelware, nearly 35% of the list disappeared. That’s great because what’s left is actually some great stuff that keeps getting clouded by rubbish.
This week’s highlights: The two headliners for this week would have be the long awaited Another Crab’s Treasure and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. Both of those have been getting very encouraging reviews.
Then there’s the likes of SaGa Emerald Beyond, El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (finally) and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.
Did you know there was a new Level5 game out this week? There sure is and it’s MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED. There’s also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, but you could win a copy of that in our competition first. In other retro arcade news, there’s also Lunar Lander Beyond out this week.
Are all of those highlights going to be good? Did I miss anything else worth pointing out? Questions I asked myself every week. Only you can let us know in the comments otherwise.