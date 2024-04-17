Hundreds discounted in Nintendo’s Indie Sale – April 2024

Advertisement

We didn’t just get a whole new wave of Indie games announced and dated at the Indie World presentation, no just before it Nintendo dropped 1500 Indie games on sale for just this week.

As if there wasn’t enough money to drop from the all the shadow drops, we’ve now got some great discounts on some of the best Indie games on the Nintendo Switch. As usual we’ll list out the ones Nintendo highlighted, we’ll then list our recommendations based on what we like plus big discounts and we’ve got a list of Aussie made games too. Let’s get to it.

Nintendo’s Highlights

✚ 🇦🇺 Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 23/04) – 50% off

✚ 🇦🇺 Untitled Goose Game (Panic) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/05) – 50% off

✚ Balatro (Playstack) – $19.75 (Usually $21.95, ends 23/04) – 10% off

✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $4.19 (Usually $6.45, ends 16/05) – 35% off

✚ Penny’s Big Breakaway (Private Divisions) – $32.30 (Usually $48.95, ends 12/05) – 34% off

✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Microsoft Studios) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/04) – 60% off

✚ Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/04) – 60% off

✚ 🇦🇺 Unpacking (Humble Games) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/04) – 50% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 23/04) – 75% off

✚ Gang Beasts (Boneloaf) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 16/05) – 60% off

✚ 🇦🇺 Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/04) – 40% off

✚ Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $17.50, ends 23/04) – 70% off

Vooks’ Team Highlights

✚ Blasphemous 2 (Team17) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/04) – 40% off

✚ Cavern of Dreams (Super Rare Games) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/04) – 80% off

✚ Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/04) – 50% off

✚ EVERSPACE – Stellar Edition (ROCKFISH Games) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/04) – 80% off

✚ FAST RMX (Shin’en Multimedia) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 23/04) – 30% off

✚ Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Saber) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/04) – 75% off

✚ Kaze and the Wild Masks (Soedesco) – $6.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/04) – 77% off

✚ Loop Hero (Devolver Digital) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/04) – 65% off

✚ Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/05) – 75% off

✚ OlliOlli World (Private Division) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/05) – 67% off

✚ 🇦🇺 Terra Nil (Devolver Digital) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/04) – 30% off

✚ Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios) – $10.31 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/04) – 45% off

Everything else