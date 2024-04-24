Double drop of Extreme G and Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls hits Nintendo Switch Online today

Advertisement

Today we’ve been blessed with a double whammy of new Nintendo 64 games hitting the Nintendo Switch Online service.

First up is the futuristic racer of Extreme-G, first released in 1997. The second is Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls came out a year later and is also a racer, but a racer where you race balls with faces on them around. Look the 90s was a weird time.

Both of these games were published by Acclaim Entertainment back in the day, all of those licences are now owned by Throwback Entertainment. They own the rights to bunch of Acclaim games, so I guess we’re going to be seeing more of those going forward.