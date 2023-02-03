The 2023 Pokémon Oceania International Championships are two weeks away

The weekend-long 2023 Pokémon Oceania International Championships are just two weeks away in Melbourne.

Starting on February 17th and going all weekend, you’ll be able to see the best of the best in Pokemon VGC and TCG go head to head-with the hopes of qualifying for the World Championships. There are also scholarships and prizes up for grabs as well. It’s too late to enter with regionals already being held, but you can go watch and support.

These are the first International Championships event to feature the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet as well.

You can find more information at this link here.

When: February 17– February 19, 2022

Event begins Friday, 2/17 at 9:00 AM

Where: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

1 Convention Centre Pl

South Wharf VIC 3006, Australia