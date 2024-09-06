Nintendo apologises for Nintendo Live Sydney store issues, will offer products online
Nintendo has sent all attendees of Nintendo Live Sydney 2024 an email thanking them for coming and also apologising for the issues surrounding the high demand at the My Nintendo Store. As we reported previously, not everyone had a great experience when trying to purchase items from the store at the event. There were also issues with picking up products and long queues.
In the email, Nintendo states:
Across both event days, we experienced an unexpectedly high demand for the My Nintendo Store, and we regret that our planning and store management at the event was not sufficient to meet this demand. We apologise if you had a negative experience as a result of this, and promise that we will make improvements for future events.
We understand that not everyone was able to shop the My Nintendo Store due to this demand and we are working to make every item that was available at the My Nintendo Store, including Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY event-themed items, available for order online* at store.nintendo.com.au
To make up for this, Nintendo Australia will make available every item that was for sale at the event, including Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney themed items, available for online order on the My Nintendo Store.
Nintendo hasn’t said when this will happen, only that preparations will take some time.
We’ll let you know when we hear more.