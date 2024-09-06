Nintendo apologises for Nintendo Live Sydney store issues, will offer products online

Across both event days, we experienced an unexpectedly high demand for the My Nintendo Store, and we regret that our planning and store management at the event was not sufficient to meet this demand. We apologise if you had a negative experience as a result of this, and promise that we will make improvements for future events.

We understand that not everyone was able to shop the My Nintendo Store due to this demand and we are working to make every item that was available at the My Nintendo Store, including Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY event-themed items, available for order online* at store.nintendo.com.au