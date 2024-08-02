Switch sales soften, Luigi’s Mansion and Paper Mario sales a bright spot

Advertisement

Nintendo has released their first-quarter results for the financial year 24/25. While there are some great developments, there are also signs of slowing down. The figures cover the period from April 2024 to the end of June 2024.

Firstly, hardware sales: Nintendo Switch sales are down 45% year on year compared to the same quarter last year. However, that quarter included the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During this period, they sold 2.1 million consoles, bringing the total to 143.42 million units. This is still fantastic for a console so far along in its lifespan, but it’s clearly trending down. Also, out of those 2.1 million consoles, 790,000 of them were sold in Japan – it’s clear that market is propping the entire thing up.

The big releases this quarter were Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Luigi’s Mansion managed to move a massive 1.19 million units in just three days on sale, as it was released right at the end of the reporting period. Even better was Thousand-Year Door with 1.76 million units sold – not bad for a twenty-year-old GameCube game. Other 2024 titles like Princess Peach Showtime! saw modest movement, jumping to 1.3 million units sold from 1.22 million. Endless Ocean Luminous also released during this period, but with no mention in the report, we can only assume it sold less than a million units.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is still doing huge numbers, reaching 25.29 million units sold. This makes it the third Pokémon game to hit this milestone – and also the fastest. It will soon overtake Pokémon Sword and Shield to become the second-best-selling Pokémon game (still well under Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue).

All in all, a rather uneventful quarter, but that’s usually the case.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 143.42 (Up from 141.32m)

– Nintendo Switch: 530,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 330,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 1.24m this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Last Quarter Additions

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 1.79 million

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 1.19 million

Endless Ocean: Luminous did not get a mention, therefore it sold below 1m copies.

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 62.90m (up from 61.97m)

(up from 61.97m) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 45.85m (up from 45.36m)

(up from 45.36m) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 34.66m (up from 34.22m)

(up from 34.22m) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.05m (up from 31.85m)

(up from 31.85m) Super Mario Odyssey – 28.21m (up from 27.96m)

(up from 27.96m) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.35m (up from 26.27m)

(up from 26.27m) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 25.29m (up from 24.92m)

(up from 24.92m) Super Mario Party – 20.84m (up from 20.66m)

(up from 20.66m) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.80m (up from 20.61m)

(up from 20.61m) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.61m (up from 17.45m)

(up from 17.45m) Super Mario Bros Wonder – N/A (up from 13.44m)

Source: Nintendo IR