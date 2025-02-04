Nintendo Switch tops 150 million units sold, strong holiday software sales

Advertisement

Nintendo’s third-quarter financial figures have been released, showing strong software performance over the holiday period. However, hardware sales have understandably declined, though the Switch has reached a significant milestone.

The Nintendo Switch has now sold over 150 million units, just 4 million away from the Nintendo DS. Despite this achievement, Nintendo has lowered its hardware sales forecast for the fiscal year to 11 million units, down 1.5 million from the previous quarter—likely due to anticipation surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2. Overall, hardware sales dropped 30.6% year-over-year.

Image: Nintendo

Software sales fared better, with Super Mario Party Jamboree shipping 6.17 million units. Nintendo also provided a sell-through (actually sold) figure of 5.6 million units. Mario & Luigi: Brothership performed well, selling 1.4 million units, while The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom continued to sell steadily, adding another 1.33m units and bringing its total sales to 3.4 million.

Super Mario Party Jamboree became the fastest-selling Mario Party title on the Switch within its first 11 weeks on sale. Despite the slowdown in hardware sales, engagement remains high, with 129 million annual active users reported.

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo reaffirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles X, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are still scheduled for release this year, along with the Nintendo Switch 2. However, no new details were provided on the upcoming console.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 150.86m (Up from 146.04m)

– Nintendo Switch: 1.48m this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 760,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 2.58m this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Super Mario Party Jamboree – 6.17 million (sell-in)

(sell-in) Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 1.4 million (sell-through)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also topped 3.4m sales (or 3.91m sell-in or shipped).

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 67.35m (up from 64.27m)

(up from 64.27m) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 47.44m (up from 46.45m)

(up from 46.45m) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 35.88m (up from 34.14m)

(up from 34.14m) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.62m (up from 32.29m)

(up from 32.29m) Super Mario Odyssey – 29.04m (up from 28.50m)

(up from 28.50m) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.60m (up from 26.44m)

(up from 26.44m) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 26.38m (up from 25.69m)

(up from 25.69m) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.55m (up from 21.04m)

(up from 21.04m) Super Mario Party – 21.10m (up from 20.98m)

(up from 20.98m) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.06m (up from 17.77m)

(up from 17.77m) Nintendo Switch Sports – 15.74m (up from 1.37M)

(up from 1.37M) Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 15.51m (up from 13.44m)

(up from 13.44m) Super Mario Party Jamboree – 6.17m

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 3.91m (up from 1.33m)