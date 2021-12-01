GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition physical version delayed on Switch until 2022.

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been delayed on all consoles – the Switch version has even been pushed into ‘Early 2022’. The other consoles have suffered a slight pushback to December 17th. It was due originally on December 7th.

No reason was given for the delay, but another patch with a massive list of changes was revealed overnight. The changes affect all three games, and while they’re out now on other systems, the Switch version will get them in “a couple of days”.

With the Switch version being delayed longer and this latest patch not having anything specific to the Switch version, we think that version of the game needs a bit longer.

With this delay confirmed. Look for our review of the game as it stands now very soon.