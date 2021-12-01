GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition physical version delayed on Switch until 2022.
The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been delayed on all consoles – the Switch version has even been pushed into ‘Early 2022’. The other consoles have suffered a slight pushback to December 17th. It was due originally on December 7th.
No reason was given for the delay, but another patch with a massive list of changes was revealed overnight. The changes affect all three games, and while they’re out now on other systems, the Switch version will get them in “a couple of days”.
With the Switch version being delayed longer and this latest patch not having anything specific to the Switch version, we think that version of the game needs a bit longer.
With this delay confirmed. Look for our review of the game as it stands now very soon.
Because software updates are downloaded in bulk (irrespective of the version that is on the cartridge), unless Rockstar intend to produce revised builds of the three games with the patches woven into the base version (that is, separate to the crappy versions currently in the eShop), this delay will be of no benefit to the consumer whatsoever.
I’m hoping the delay will be to have the updated versions of the game on the cartridge. I’d buy it if that were the case. I lost all interest for these when the state of them became apparent after the digital versions released. They might save themselves a sale by getting the physical version right.