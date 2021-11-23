The first Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch is here, and it’s rather chunky

As promised by Rockstar the first Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch has arrived, and judging by the list of things fixed and the file size – there’s a lot going on here.

Version 1.0.2 is now available to download on the Switch, each game’s patch has to be downloaded seperately and give it some time – they take forever to download and reinstall.

Here’s the patch notes, you’ll see some of the big ticket bugs fixed.

General – All Platforms

Fixed multiple localization issues

Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision

Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures

Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects

Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes

Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Fixed issues with blurry camera cuts and transitions during Grand Theft Aero cutscene

Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter

Fixed an issue where game stalls and props pop into the Gone Fishing cutscene

Fixed an issue where the player would fail the mission The Thieves with a message “A thief’s dead” after the cutscene plays

Fixed an issue with failing the mission Last Requests due to Asuka falling out of the boat

Fixed an issue with a missing GPS route when driving Curly Bob in a Taxi during the mission Cutting The Grass

Fixed an issue where the damage meter is not displaying correctly in the mission Escort Service

Fixed an issue with a hole in the map that allowed players to access Staunton Island early

Fixed an issue with Claude floating in the cutscene for the mission Big ‘n’ Veiny

Fixed an issue where character models were not animating during the cutscene for the mission Luigi’s Girls

Fixed an issue where character models were not animation during the cutscene for the mission Give me Liberty

Fixed an issue where the player can boost their running speed by quickly swapping through weapons

Fixed an issue where the mid-mission cutscene would start then fade to black before restarting again during the mission Sayonara Salvatore

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a vehicle after completing Triad War (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue where the achievement “Disposing of the Evidence” does not unlock after completing the Dead Skunk in the Trunk Mission (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera up or down while driving at high speeds

Fixed an issue with Firetruck lights flashing inconsistent colors

Fixed an issue with GPS route display during the mission Autocide

Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter

Fixed an issue with multiple GPS routes appearing during the missions Gun Runner and Psycho Killer

Fixed an issue with the Hit Rate UI not displaying correctly during the mission Gun Runner

Fixed an issue with peds incorrectly appearing in the cutscene for the mission The Chase

Fixed an issue with Tommy Vercetti’s character model going into a T-Pose during the cutscene for In the Beginning

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when switching from TV mode to table mode during the loading screen

Fixed an issue where the prompt “Error: Out of video memory trying to allocate a texture! Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution” appears while exploring the North Point Mall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue with the camera popping during the cutscene for the mission All Hands on Deck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edtion

Fixed an issue with rain visual effects

Fixed an issue with the camera spinning around quickly when finishing or failing Blood Bowl

Fixed an issue where the camera is incorrectly positioned when returning to gameplay after finding Sweet in the mission Reuniting the Families

Fixed an issue where a bridge in Flint County is invisible

Fixed an issue where players can equip weapons while swimming which can cause issues with the weapons clipping through the character’s body

Fixed an issue where incorrect help text was displayed for swimming

Fixed an issue where the results screen was appearing at the start of Bike School – Jump and Stoppie

Fixed an issue with grey pedestrians appearing around the Willowfield and Playa del Seville area

Fixed an issue with a pedestrian looking partially translucent in the Just Business cutscene

Fixed an issue with the legal text not being displayed correctly

Fixed an issue with Enforcer lights not flashing

Fixed an issue with players not being able to kill Paul and Maccer before triggering the cutscene for the mission Don Peyote

Fixed an issue where the game would restart from the beginning when selecting to retry from the last checkpoint on the Mission High Stakes, Low Rider

Fixed an issue with an invincible enemy during the mission Los Desperados

Fixed an issue with incorrect inverted controls when swimming underwater when setting them to either on or off

Fixed an issue with the aiming sensitivity for the Pistol Ammu-Nation Challenge

Fixed an issue where progress is blocked due to Sweet being killed prematurely during the mission The Green Sabre

Fixed an issue where the help text does not disappear which ends up blocking the muscle stat from showing it increasing at any Gym

Fixed an issue with the incorrect time being displayed when collecting rings during the BMX or NRG-500 Challenges

Fixed an issue with the camera warping during the In the Beginning cutscene

Fixed an issue where some character models were not animating during some cutscenes

Fixed an issue with the player getting stuck behind the Cluckin’ Bell counter (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue where Police Officers can be seen floating before a police car spawns during the Reuniting the Families cutscene (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)

Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Nintendo Switch)