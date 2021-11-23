The first Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch is here, and it’s rather chunky
As promised by Rockstar the first Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch has arrived, and judging by the list of things fixed and the file size – there’s a lot going on here.
Version 1.0.2 is now available to download on the Switch, each game’s patch has to be downloaded seperately and give it some time – they take forever to download and reinstall.
Here’s the patch notes, you’ll see some of the big ticket bugs fixed.
General – All Platforms
- Fixed multiple localization issues
- Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision
- Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures
- Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed
- Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects
- Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes
- Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated
Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition
- Fixed issues with blurry camera cuts and transitions during Grand Theft Aero cutscene
- Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter
- Fixed an issue where game stalls and props pop into the Gone Fishing cutscene
- Fixed an issue where the player would fail the mission The Thieves with a message “A thief’s dead” after the cutscene plays
- Fixed an issue with failing the mission Last Requests due to Asuka falling out of the boat
- Fixed an issue with a missing GPS route when driving Curly Bob in a Taxi during the mission Cutting The Grass
- Fixed an issue where the damage meter is not displaying correctly in the mission Escort Service
- Fixed an issue with a hole in the map that allowed players to access Staunton Island early
- Fixed an issue with Claude floating in the cutscene for the mission Big ‘n’ Veiny
- Fixed an issue where character models were not animating during the cutscene for the mission Luigi’s Girls
- Fixed an issue where character models were not animation during the cutscene for the mission Give me Liberty
- Fixed an issue where the player can boost their running speed by quickly swapping through weapons
- Fixed an issue where the mid-mission cutscene would start then fade to black before restarting again during the mission Sayonara Salvatore
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a vehicle after completing Triad War (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Fixed an issue where the achievement “Disposing of the Evidence” does not unlock after completing the Dead Skunk in the Trunk Mission (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera up or down while driving at high speeds
- Fixed an issue with Firetruck lights flashing inconsistent colors
- Fixed an issue with GPS route display during the mission Autocide
- Fixed an issue where Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter
- Fixed an issue with multiple GPS routes appearing during the missions Gun Runner and Psycho Killer
- Fixed an issue with the Hit Rate UI not displaying correctly during the mission Gun Runner
- Fixed an issue with peds incorrectly appearing in the cutscene for the mission The Chase
- Fixed an issue with Tommy Vercetti’s character model going into a T-Pose during the cutscene for In the Beginning
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when switching from TV mode to table mode during the loading screen
- Fixed an issue where the prompt “Error: Out of video memory trying to allocate a texture! Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution” appears while exploring the North Point Mall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Fixed an issue with the camera popping during the cutscene for the mission All Hands on Deck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edtion
- Fixed an issue with rain visual effects
- Fixed an issue with the camera spinning around quickly when finishing or failing Blood Bowl
- Fixed an issue where the camera is incorrectly positioned when returning to gameplay after finding Sweet in the mission Reuniting the Families
- Fixed an issue where a bridge in Flint County is invisible
- Fixed an issue where players can equip weapons while swimming which can cause issues with the weapons clipping through the character’s body
- Fixed an issue where incorrect help text was displayed for swimming
- Fixed an issue where the results screen was appearing at the start of Bike School – Jump and Stoppie
- Fixed an issue with grey pedestrians appearing around the Willowfield and Playa del Seville area
- Fixed an issue with a pedestrian looking partially translucent in the Just Business cutscene
- Fixed an issue with the legal text not being displayed correctly
- Fixed an issue with Enforcer lights not flashing
- Fixed an issue with players not being able to kill Paul and Maccer before triggering the cutscene for the mission Don Peyote
- Fixed an issue where the game would restart from the beginning when selecting to retry from the last checkpoint on the Mission High Stakes, Low Rider
- Fixed an issue with an invincible enemy during the mission Los Desperados
- Fixed an issue with incorrect inverted controls when swimming underwater when setting them to either on or off
- Fixed an issue with the aiming sensitivity for the Pistol Ammu-Nation Challenge
- Fixed an issue where progress is blocked due to Sweet being killed prematurely during the mission The Green Sabre
- Fixed an issue where the help text does not disappear which ends up blocking the muscle stat from showing it increasing at any Gym
- Fixed an issue with the incorrect time being displayed when collecting rings during the BMX or NRG-500 Challenges
- Fixed an issue with the camera warping during the In the Beginning cutscene
- Fixed an issue where some character models were not animating during some cutscenes
- Fixed an issue with the player getting stuck behind the Cluckin’ Bell counter (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Fixed an issue where Police Officers can be seen floating before a police car spawns during the Reuniting the Families cutscene (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)
- Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Nintendo Switch)
