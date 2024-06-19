1265
Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – June 2024

by Daniel VuckovicJune 19, 2024
Nintendo smashed it out of the park this morning with an absolutely massive Nintendo Direct. Not only did almost everything announced get a release date, but it is also now available for preorder.

Since it’s early, there are no special editions or preorder bonuses yet. However, if you want to secure your copies, here’s where you can do it.

Amazon

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95Zelda
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95Link
  • Mario & Luigi Brothership – $79.95Link
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95Link
  • Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95Link
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – TBC
  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – TBC

Big W

  • 🫠

EB Games

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95Zelda
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95Link
  • Mario & Luigi Brothership – $79.95Link
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95Link
  • Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95Link
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $84.95Link
  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – $89.95Link

eShop

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – TBC
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – TBC
  • Mario & Luigi Brothership – $79.95 – TBC
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – TBC

JB Hi-Fi

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $74Zelda
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $74Link
  • Mario & Luigi Brothership – $74Link
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $74Link
  • Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95Link

The Gamesmen

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95Zelda
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95Link
  • Mario & Luigi – $79.95Link
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95Link
  • Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price

