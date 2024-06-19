Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – June 2024
Nintendo smashed it out of the park this morning with an absolutely massive Nintendo Direct. Not only did almost everything announced get a release date, but it is also now available for preorder.
Since it’s early, there are no special editions or preorder bonuses yet. However, if you want to secure your copies, here’s where you can do it.
Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – Zelda
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link
- Mario & Luigi Brothership – $79.95 – Link
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95 – Link
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – TBC
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – TBC
Big W
- 🫠
EB Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – Zelda
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link
- Mario & Luigi Brothership – $79.95 – Link
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95 – Link
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $84.95 – Link
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – $89.95 – Link
eShop
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – TBC
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – TBC
- Mario & Luigi Brothership – $79.95 – TBC
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – TBC
- All of the above games should be purchasable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47
JB Hi-Fi
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $74 – Zelda
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $74 – Link
- Mario & Luigi Brothership – $74 – Link
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $74 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – $79.95 – Zelda
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $79.95 – Link
- Mario & Luigi – $79.95 – Link
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition – $339.95 – Link
