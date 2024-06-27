Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest revived, coming to Switch later this year

Advertisement

Now there’s a name we haven’t heard in a while, Microids and studio [2.21] are brining Twinsen’s original adventure to modern platforms.

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Questand brings the original 1994 PC game to everything, including the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The game’s graphics have been reimagined, new controls and all new music aim to recapture the feeling of the original game, but also bring this game to more people 30 years later.

Players will be able to rediscover the enchanting world of the Twinsun planetoid, master the Magic Ball for bouncy adventures and immerse themselves in a deeply themed narrative, while exploring levels that have been redesigned for greater fluidity. Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest promises to appeal to nostalgic fans and new players alike with its timeless charm. The story takes place on a planetoid with two suns, where four species lived in perfect harmony… Until the day Dr. Funfrock, a brilliant scientist, invented cloning and teleportation, gradually bringing the inhabitants under his total control. Playing as Twinsen, you are a model citizen who overnight becomes a fugitive pursued by Dr. Funfrock’s henchmen. Throughout your journey from island to island, you must tirelessly search for the other rebels and form an underground network to end the clone occupation. Armed with your mysterious Magic Ball, which becomes more and more powerful as the adventure progresses, only you are capable of overturning the powers that be…

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Questand is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC