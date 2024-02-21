Nintendo Switch Online gets an injection of Rareware titles today
During today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase a whole new wave of Rareware titles were announced for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. They’re even dropping sometime later today.
Five new games were announced, all the way from the NES to the Nintendo 64. You’ll need the Expansion Pack to play that last one.
Here’s the games;
NES
- Snake Rattle N Roll
- R.C. Pro-Am
SNES
- Killer Instinct
- Battletoads in Battlemaniacs
Nintendo 64
- Blast Corps
Hopefully they won’t be too far away, get jamming that update button.
