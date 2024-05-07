Nintendo Switch at 141.32m units sold as Fiscal Year comes to a close

Advertisement

Nintendo has just posted its end of fiscal year and fourth quarter results for the month ending March 2024 – and there’s a common tale across all of it. Everything is slowing down.

Nintendo’s fourth quarter is typically slower anyway coming in the early months of the year, nearly everything is down year on year. Hardware sales were down 12.6% year on year, software was also down 6.7% (however digital sales are up).

Still not bad for a console in its 7th year. Princess Peach Showtime! and Mario vs Donkey Kong both cracked a million copies sold (to end of March 2024). The other title out this quarter, Another Code Recollection didn’t rate a mention.

Switch hardware is also slowing down but Nintendo still thinks it can shift another 14 million units for the next financial year. If it does do that, then Nintendo will take the crown of the best selling console ever. It would put the Switch at just under the 155m PlayStation 2 consoles sold.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 141.32m (Up from 139.39m)

– Nintendo Switch: 430,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 340,000 this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 1.16m this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Last Quarter Additions

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 1.12m

Princess Peach Showtime! – 1.22m

Another Code: Recollection did not get a mention, therefore it sold below 1m copies.

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 61.97m (up from 60.58m)

(up from 60.58m) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 45.36m (up from 44.79m)

(up from 44.79m) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 34.22m (up from 33.67m)

(up from 33.67m) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.85m (up from 31.61m)

(up from 31.61m) Super Mario Odyssey – 27.96m (up from 27.65m)

(up from 27.65m) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.27m (up from 26.17m)

(up from 26.17m) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 24.92m (up from 24.36m)

(up from 24.36m) Super Mario Party – 20.66m (up from 20.34m)

(up from 20.34m) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.61m (up from 20.28m)

(up from 20.28m) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.45m (up from 17.20m)

(up from 17.20m) Super Mario Bros Wonder – 13.44m (up from 11.96m)