Nintendo Download Updates (W18) Swim Date
It would be fitting that Endless Ocean Luminous would drop on a quiet week, it’s a quiet type of game and we’ve got a review up for it too. What else is out this week then? Surmount looks like it could be a bit of fun, Bruce and Box looks very silly and uses the Joy-Con IR sensor which you don’t see too often either. The Switch gets its first Playdate port with The Fall of Elena Temple and I’m loving the lo-fi graphics. That’s about it for now, unless you know of something we don’t!
This week’s highlights: Endless Ocean Luminous, Surmount, MotoGP 24, Bruce and Box, The Fall of Elena Temple and maybe Corgi’s Travel (it looks cute at least). PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is also out, but it’s only the Deluxe Edition. The standard edition is out next week and a lot cheaper.