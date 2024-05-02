3
Nintendo Download Updates (W18) Swim Date

It would be fitting that Endless Ocean Luminous would drop on a quiet week, it’s a quiet type of game and we’ve got a review up for it too. What else is out this week then? Surmount looks like it could be a bit of fun, Bruce and Box looks very silly and uses the Joy-Con IR sensor which you don’t see too often either. The Switch gets its first Playdate port with The Fall of Elena Temple and I’m loving the lo-fi graphics. That’s about it for now, unless you know of something we don’t!

This week’s highlights: Endless Ocean Luminous, Surmount, MotoGP 24, Bruce and Box, The Fall of Elena Temple and maybe Corgi’s Travel (it looks cute at least). PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is also out, but it’s only the Deluxe Edition. The standard edition is out next week and a lot cheaper.

CurrentlyUsually
All Noobs must die – Craft, Survival, Mine$2.99$19.99
Amelia’s Diner$7.50
Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA$10.50
Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition$22.50
Baking Time$3.75$7.50
Beach Girls 2: Sports in Bikini$7.60$19.00
Before The Green Moon$11.25$15.00
Bomb Cat$2.99$10.50
Bruce and Box$8.00
Corgi´s Travel$15.00
Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world$9.99
Dracula VS Monsters$1.50$7.50
DungeonSmash – Medieval Dungeons$9.99
Endless Ocean Luminous$69.95
Exit Slum 11$3.75
FoxyLand Collection$11.99$14.99
Freddi Fish 2: The Case of The Haunted Schoolhouse$18.40$23.00
Freddi Fish 5: The Case of the Creature of Coral Cove$18.40$23.00
Freddi Fish Collection$60.00$75.00
Full Metal Sergeant$15.00
Hentai Tales Vol. 3$6.00
Jetpack George$4.95
Knight Sim Life$15.00
Matsutake Game$4.95
MotoGP™24$69.95
My Horse Stories$6.00$12.00
Ninja Flip$7.50
Ninja Shuriken Master$8.99
Outbreak The Fedora Files What Lydia Knows$30.00
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – Deluxe Edition$44.95
Pirates Golden Quest$7.50
Plantabi: Little Garden$7.24$10.35
Recursion$10.05
Sclash$12.00$15.00
Slot & Learn KANJI$3.00$3.75
SOWON : The Toy Wonderland$12.15$13.50
Space Mercenary Defense Force$6.00$7.50
Space Routine$7.50
Stupid Cars$9.00
Surmount$20.25$22.50
Tales from Candleforth$14.39$17.99
The Fall of Elena Temple$4.50
There’s No Dinosaurs$5.25$10.50
Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya$37.85
Tractor Farming Simulator 3D$10.00
Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Dog Photos$3.00$3.75
TriggerHeart EXELICA$43.50

