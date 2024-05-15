Super Mario Land, Baseball and Alleyway out now for Switch Online

Advertisement

Nintendo has added three more games to the Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online lineup, including the long awaited and often requested Super Mario Land. It’s certainly not one of the best Mario games out there, but it is unique.

Also added is Alleyway and Baseball, what do all of these games have in common? They’re all launch Game Boy games. So all of these games are from 1989. Be gentle they’re 35 years old as of a month ago.

In Japan they also got Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru, aka The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls as well. You can play that too if you have a Japanese Nintendo account and download the Japanese Game Boy app.

Just update your Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online app to play these now.