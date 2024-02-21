Disney Epic Mickey coming to the Switch with a new coat of paint
Advertisement
Announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was a remaster of the 2010 title, Disney Epic Mickey.
Released originally on the Wii, and developed by Warren Spector’s Junction Point Studios. The game gives Mickey a magical paintbrush which he can use to paint and erase objects from the world in order to get around and solve puzzles. It’s a deeper take on Mickey Mouse and features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit as well.
The game is due out sometime in 2024.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
17%
Great
17%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments