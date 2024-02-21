Disney Epic Mickey coming to the Switch with a new coat of paint

Advertisement

Announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was a remaster of the 2010 title, Disney Epic Mickey.

Released originally on the Wii, and developed by Warren Spector’s Junction Point Studios. The game gives Mickey a magical paintbrush which he can use to paint and erase objects from the world in order to get around and solve puzzles. It’s a deeper take on Mickey Mouse and features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit as well.

The game is due out sometime in 2024.