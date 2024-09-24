Everything from Level 5’s Vision 2024 Presentation

Advertisement

After a small delay itself, Level 5 finally held its Vision 2024 To the World’s Children presentation giving an update on it’s slate of upcoming titles, none of which are now coming this year but into 2025, 2026 and beyond. There was also an announcement of two new games, one of them a remake and the other a reimagining of one of their biggest franchises. Here’s what you missed-

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has a new release date after Level-5 “decided to change the release date” earlier this year. That’s their phrasing, but let’s call it what it is: a delay.

The game is now set for release in April 2025, and we got a fresh look at some of the changes being made.

There was also a new update on Decapolice, which was also delayed. It’s now scheduled to launch, still on the Switch, in 2026. Originally, the release date for this one was 2023—so, just a little bit of movement.

Meanwhile, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road was also delayed, this time to June 2025. But don’t worry, Level-5 is also working on Inazuma Eleven Re, a remake of the original game, which is expected to release in 2026. Phew.

There was one thing that didn’t have any more delays and that was Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. It’s still on track for 2025, at this stage.

Lastly, we got a look at Holy Horror Mansion, which the company calls the next concept for Yo-Kai Watch. They describe it as a “ghost craft RPG” that the whole family can enjoy. No platforms or release date have been announced yet—just a trailer, which you can check out below. Still, it’s exciting to see something new from Yo-Kai Watch, no matter how far off it might be.