Everything from the Level-5 Vision 2023 live stream

Last night Level-5 showed off more of their upcoming lineup of games, including some more footage and details about the games first revealed in last month’s Nintendo Direct.

The first game was Megaton Musashi: Wired, which was freshly announced and it’s coming to the west. This mech action-RPG doesn’t yet have a release date.

The second game was Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, with a brand new trailer and details about the game being shown. It too doesn’t have a release date, but it due out sometime this year.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road was also confirmed for a worldwide release. It’ll release first in Japan this year, but we’ll get it in 2024.

Decapolice got a massive showing, including a gameplay presentation. They also revealed that this is a “multimedia” project so expect to see an anime and more based on it. This too is out in 2023.

Last, but certainly not least we got a better look at Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. The game is this time set in America, one year after Unwound Future. No release date for this one just yet.