Emio – The Smiling Man demo incoming, first three chapters to roll out

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that Emio—The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will receive a demo next week eventually containing the game’s first three chapters.

The demo will drop next week, starting on August 20th, for the first chapter and rolling out over a couple of weeks. The third chapter drops just hours before the game launches on August 29th. It’s an interesting way to try something early access as the demos progress over to the full game.

The demo has been confirmed for Europe, America and Japan – so it’s not like we’re not going to get it.

Here’s the times that the demo chapters are available from-

Tuesday, 20th, August at 11:00am AEST

Friday, 23rd August at 11:00am AEST

Wednesday, 28th August at 11:00am AEST

We’ve got a bargain guide of Emio—The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club up already here.