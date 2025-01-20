1

EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday has $5 Metroid Prime Remastered, WarioWare and more*

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 20, 2025
EB Games is running another major sale with super deep discounts on games, including some unbelievable prices on Switch titles—and they’re unbelievable for a reason. At the time of writing, you need to be an EB Games Plus member to access these prices, which is a paid service.

For everyone else who isn’t a member, these deals will become available from 9 PM AEST today (yes, even though it’s a Monday). That’s AEST, Queensland time. Here’s what we’ve found so far—though, if there’s anything left once the Plus members are done, we’d be very surprised.

TitleDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
CoComelon: Play with JJ$5.0029.9583%
Dodgeball Academia$5.0029.9583%
Neon White$5.0069.9593%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising$5.0049.9590%
My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure$5.0039.9587%
OlliOlli World (Digital Download)$5.0019.9575%
JoJo Siwa Worldwide Party$5.0039.9587%
Metroid Prime Remastered$5.0059.9592%
WarioWare: Get It Together$5.0049.9590%
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Nintendo Swi$5.0069.9593%
DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace$5.0029.9583%
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code$5.0079.9594%
The Outbound Ghost$5.0039.9587%
Days of Doom$5.0049.9590%
Pokemon Let’s Go! Pikachu$5.0079.9594%
Transformers: Earth Spark Expedition$5.0069.9593%
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition$5.0039.9587%
Let’s Sing ABBA$5.0029.9583%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Deluxe Edition$5.0049.9590%
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories$5.0059.9592%
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Limited Edition$5.0029.9583%
Disney Illusion Island Nintendo Swi$5.0059.9592%
Fire Emblem: Engage Nintendo Swi$5.0079.9594%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$5.0059.9592%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova$5.0019.9575%
Garden Simulator$5.0049.9590%
Kao The Kangaroo$5.0039.9587%
Cry Babies: Magic Tears$5.0049.9590%
Severed Steel$5.0049.9590%
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp$5.0079.9594%
Mato Anomalies – Day One Edition$5.0039.9587%
Slaycation Paradise$10.0029.9567%
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$10.0049.9580%
Live A Live$10.0039.9575%
Temtem$15.0079.9581%
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures$15.0049.9570%
Talisman: Digital Edition – 40th Anniversary Collection$15.0059.9575%
Another Code: Recollection$15.0079.9581%
Rune Factory 5$15.0059.9575%
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes$15.0079.9581%
Mineko’s Night Market$15.0054.9573%
Pokemon Shining Pearl$15.0069.9579%
Autonauts$15.0049.9570%

Full list of games for all platforms on sale here.

