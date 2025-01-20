EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday has $5 Metroid Prime Remastered, WarioWare and more*

Advertisement

EB Games is running another major sale with super deep discounts on games, including some unbelievable prices on Switch titles—and they’re unbelievable for a reason. At the time of writing, you need to be an EB Games Plus member to access these prices, which is a paid service.

For everyone else who isn’t a member, these deals will become available from 9 PM AEST today (yes, even though it’s a Monday). That’s AEST, Queensland time. Here’s what we’ve found so far—though, if there’s anything left once the Plus members are done, we’d be very surprised.

