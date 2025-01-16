Donkey Kong Country Returns HD sticky notes added as My Nintendo reward

Advertisement

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has swung into stores today, and we’ve even written a review for it (bargains too). To celebrate the game’s release, Nintendo has added a new reward to the My Nintendo Store.

This time, it’s a set of sticky notes featuring Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, and, of course, some bananas. For 400 coins, you’ll receive all three designs.

These sticky notes join the Super Mario Mini Notepad from last week as part of the stationery-themed rewards.

You can write what Switch successor wishlist on them as well.