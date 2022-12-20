Day 2 of the Inside the House of Indies event delivers four more games

As promised Nintendo delivered their second video in their ‘Inside of the House of Indies Holiday Event’ which is the most annoying name around. Thankfully the games inside it are anything but and like Day 1, even includes a few shadow drops. Here are all the games revealed today, with the first two being available now.

THE PUNCHUIN

The Captain

These two games are coming in 2023

The Gecko Gods

Risk of Rain Returns

If you do wish to watch the entire presentation, which is around 5 minutes in length, you can do that below.