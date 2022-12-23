Sports Story is out now from the final day of the House of Indies event
After waiting, what seems like ages, Nintendo and Sidebar Games have released Sports Story. This is the only game that is out today from the Inside the House of Indies event, the other three titles are all coming in 2023.
Sports Story
All of the games below are listed for 2023, with some being set for early and other in the Autumn
Sea of Stars
Dust & Neon
Undying
So there we go, five days of titles from Nintendo – if you missed them here are Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4. From them we got to see 20 titles and 7 of those were released this week, some of them were revealed and released at the same time.
Was there anything from the event that caught your eye?
