More games are coming to Switch as revealed in Day 3 of the Inside the House of Indies event
Day 3 of Nintendo’s Inside the House of Indies event is here and like Day 1 and Day 2, delivers four more titles to look forward to for Switch.
Just like the past two events, there are two games that are available today, including one that was revealed for Switch today and two more titles coming in 2023. The first two below are out now.
Sonority
Sail Forth
The below games are due to arrive in 2023
Tin Hearts
Potion Craft
Finally, if you want to watch the entire presentation, as short as it is, you can do so below.
