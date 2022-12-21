675
0

More games are coming to Switch as revealed in Day 3 of the Inside the House of Indies event

by Luke HendersonDecember 22, 2022

Day 3 of Nintendo’s Inside the House of Indies event is here and like Day 1 and Day 2, delivers four more titles to look forward to for Switch.

Just like the past two events, there are two games that are available today, including one that was revealed for Switch today and two more titles coming in 2023. The first two below are out now.

Sonority

eShop Link

Sail Forth

eShop Link

The below games are due to arrive in 2023

Tin Hearts

Potion Craft

Finally, if you want to watch the entire presentation, as short as it is, you can do so below.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
67%
Fresh
33%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nindies
About The Author
Luke Henderson
So, I have been gaming since controllers only had two buttons and because I wanted to, I started my own site. Now of course, you can find me writing for Vooks as well

You must log in to post a comment