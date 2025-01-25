Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Advertisement

It was quite the surprise to see Civilisation VI release on the Switch back in 2018, we were even more surprised to see this latest instalment hit so late in the console’s life too – but apparently it did quite well on the Switch.

Civilisation VII promises more leaders, the ability to select leaders and civilisations independently. There are also changes to the era system to make it simpler. The game will be narrated by Gwendoline Christie.

For Switch players, there’s just one version of the game available; the other consoles have a Deluxe Edition including a bunch of extras and the ability to play the game early (digitally this is still available). We get none of that, but it also means the Switch version is the cheapest version of the game available. How it’ll hold up on our aging hybrid remains to be seen. All standard copies comes with the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack preorder DLC.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is out on Tuesday, 11th February 2025.

Amazon.com.au

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $79 – Link PS5 – $99 – Link

– Link

Big W

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $79 – Link Other consoles for $99

– Link

EB Games

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $89.95 – Link Other consoles for $119.95 or the Deluxe Edition for $159.95.

– Link

eShop

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $89.95 – Link Deluxe Edition – $139.95 – Link Includes – Full base game Early Access – play the game early on February 6, 2025 Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack Crossroads of the World Collection, with post-launch content featuring 2 new leaders, 4 new civilizations, 4 new wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more! Deluxe Content Pack, which includes – 2 leader personas, 4 profile customizations, 1 alternate scout skin. Founders Edition Includes everything the Deluxe Edition has and Founders Content Pack which includes – 2 leader personas, 4 profile customizations, 1 fog of war tile set, 1 Founders palace skin.

– Link

The Gamesmen

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $79.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $78

JB Hi-Fi

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $79 – Link

MightyApe

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – $74 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.