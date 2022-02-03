Aussie Bargain Roundup: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

It’s a bit early for a bargain guide for this one, but preorder bonuses are popping up, so here we go. We’re doing them a bit early as preorder bonuses are getting cut off in the current postage/supply climate.

JB Hi-Fi and The Gamesmen are the first stores to have a Kirby & the Forgotten Land bonus. It’s a set of 5×5 inch decor prints from JB Hi-Fi. There’s nothing yet from EB Games just yet.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is out on March 25th.

Amazon.com.au

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link

Big W

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – TBC

Dx Collectables

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link

EB Games

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.95 – Link Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45

– Link

Gamesmen

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69.95 – Link Preorder bonus: 3x 5×5″ decor prints.

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link Preorder bonus: 3x 5×5″ decor prints.

– Link

MightyApe

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $67 – Link

OzGameShop

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $75.46 – Link

Target

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.