Aussie Bargain Roundup: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
It’s a bit early for a bargain guide for this one, but preorder bonuses are popping up, so here we go. We’re doing them a bit early as preorder bonuses are getting cut off in the current postage/supply climate.
JB Hi-Fi and The Gamesmen are the first stores to have a Kirby & the Forgotten Land bonus. It’s a set of 5×5 inch decor prints from JB Hi-Fi. There’s nothing yet from EB Games just yet.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is out on March 25th.
Amazon.com.au
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link
Big W
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link
Critical Hit
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – TBC
Dx Collectables
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.95 – Link
eShop
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
Gamesmen
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69.95 – Link
- Preorder bonus: 3x 5×5″ decor prints.
JB Hi-Fi
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link
- Preorder bonus: 3x 5×5″ decor prints.
MightyApe
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $67 – Link
OzGameShop
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $75.46 – Link
Target
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link
