1289
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 3, 2022

It’s a bit early for a bargain guide for this one, but preorder bonuses are popping up, so here we go. We’re doing them a bit early as preorder bonuses are getting cut off in the current postage/supply climate.

JB Hi-Fi and The Gamesmen are the first stores to have a Kirby & the Forgotten Land bonus. It’s a set of 5×5 inch decor prints from JB Hi-Fi. There’s nothing yet from EB Games just yet.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is out on March 25th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – TBC

Dx Collectables

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69Link

EB Games

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.95 – Link

eShop

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.95Link

Gamesmen

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69.95 – Link
    • Preorder bonus: 3x 5×5″ decor prints.

JB Hi-Fi

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link
    • Preorder bonus: 3x 5×5″ decor prints.

MightyApe

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $67Link

OzGameShop

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $75.46 – Link

Target 

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Kirby and the Forgotten Land
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment