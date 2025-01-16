A seemingly new Mario Kart teased for Nintendo Switch 2

Advertisement

If you missed it, Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch overnight—catch up on it here!

While we got a fair look at the new Nintendo Switch 2 last night during Nintendo’s reveal, it left us with even more questions now that we’ve seen it. However, one notable thing was missing:

Games.

Well, there was one game—some sort of Mario Kart title. The unnamed Kart game is certainly a new instalment in the series, featuring an entirely new track, new Karts, and a fresh look for Donkey Kong.

From the footage shown, we can glean that there are 24 starting positions on the track, suggesting there may be more racers on the circuit at any given time. The track and its surrounding area also appear larger than any we’ve seen in recent titles.

New look at DK (right), sorry that’s the highest resolution we have.

We’ll likely get a closer look at this new Mario Kart during the Nintendo Direct scheduled for April 2, 2025.

Will this be Mario Kart 9 or something else entirely? Let us know what you think in the comments!