This is the Nintendo Switch 2, still due 2025, more to come in April

Nintendo has unveiled the successor to the Nintendo Switch, simply dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2.

In a two minute video, Nintendo shows off the new console, the new magnetically attaching Joy-Con, new dock and what appears to be a new Mario Kart title running on the system – but not a whole lot more. We also see the Joy-con removed, and placed side down to be used like a mouse (it looks like the strap for the Joy-Con doubles as a platform to use it in this manner).

There’s a new blue and orange colour scheme for the left and right sides of the console. There’s also a mystery button on the right hand side of the console, we can’t wait to C what it can do.

The pricing of the machine or any other games aside from the unnamed Mario Kart have not yet been revealed.

Top USB-C Port New Stand New Stand Mario Kart Mario Kart

Nintendo says there will be a Nintendo Direct on April 2nd, 2025 where more will be revealed. The trailer also reconfirms that original Nintendo Switch games will play on the console. Both physical and digital games.

There will be Nintendo Switch 2 Experiences around the globe to get hands on with the console. Ours will be in Melbourne, at Centrepiece at Melbourne Park, from May 10th to 11th 2025. You will need to have a Nintendo Account to register for a chance to attend. Ticket registration begins on January 18th at 11:00am AEDT

Here’s all the locations;

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Asia: