EB Games are selling a $850 ride-on Mario Kart and why not

EB Games yesterday put up a brand new Mario Kart up for preorder. Not a new game, or a little RC toy but a full sized, 24V Ride-on Mario Kart (for kids).

The Jakks Pacific product is fully licensed by Nintendo and can hit a full 13km/h. It’s designed for kids three to eight and supports up to 25kgs. It also weights a hefty 52kgs itself. But that’s not enough to stop it from being able to drift, and there’s a horn (batteries sold seperate for that).

If you’re interested it will set you back $849 and arrives in November. You’ll need to plonk down $50 deposit and pick it up from your local store. The kart was released last year in the US.

Where was this when I was a kid?