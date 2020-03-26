Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on May 29 with an amazing collector’s edition

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition was first announced last year, as a hefty HD remaster of the Wii classic Xenoblade Chronicles. At the time, it was announced to be a vague “2020” release, but now we have a date.

Revealed in this morning’s Nintendo Direct Mini, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will launch on the Nintendo Switch on the 29th of May — assuming there aren’t any COVID-19-related delays. Alongside the game, a collector’s edition titled the “Definitive Works Set” is inbound on the very same day, which comes with a massive hardbound artbook featuring 250 pages of “beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters, and more.”

The Definitive Edition of the game also features content not present in the original or the 3DS version of the game, in the form of a new epilogue story titled Future Connected. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.