The next Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Fighter will be from ARMS
Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct Mini on us late last night and there was a lot of content. In the Direct they revealed that the next Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter and the first in the second fighters pass will be a character from ARMS.
Nintendo showed off a selection of fighters that could be in the game but didn’t reveal which one would be joining the fight. The ARMs fighter will be dropping sometime in June.
Who’s your guess?
