The next Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Fighter will be from ARMS

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 26, 2020

Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct Mini on us late last night and there was a lot of content. In the Direct they revealed that the next Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter and the first in the second fighters pass will be a character from ARMS.

Nintendo showed off a selection of fighters that could be in the game but didn’t reveal which one would be joining the fight. The ARMs fighter will be dropping sometime in June.

Who’s your guess?

Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Direct March 2020
