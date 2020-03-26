Clubhouse Games returns on Switch with 51 games, out June

Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct Mini on us late last night and there was a tonne new of content!

During the Direct, Nintendo announced the return of the DS favourite Clubhouse Games with a new game Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics.

Games like Four-in-a-row, Mancala, Slot Cars, Sliding Puzzle and Texas Hold’em are included among the 51 games from around the world. Some of the games include local multiplayer support and online support as well.

The game will arrive on June 5th and is available to preorder now.