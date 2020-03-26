Good Job! A new game from Nintendo shadow-drops onto the eShop today
Nintendo dropped a brand new puzzle game during the surprise Nintendo Direct Mini last night. It’s called Good Job! and it’s out today.
Good Job!: In this madcap action-puzzle game from Nintendo, perform hilarious and challenging tasks around a sprawling office building to get the job done by any means necessary, alone or in two-player mode*! Good Job! launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch … today!
