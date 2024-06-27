Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W26) To Hell
When I originally looked through this list of games on sale this week, it seemed like there wasn’t much. Out of about 300 games, there aren’t many, then one or two little nuggets stood out. Not only that, a lot of them are matching their previous lows, or in the case of the very good Hades – at an all time low.
The newly released Little Kitty, Big City is 20% off already, the fantastic Spiritfarer is again at its lowest price, as is TOEM. Figment is another game at an all time low as well. All of these great little indie games for not very much – pretty good deal.
This week’s highlights
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 94% off
✚ Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 20% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 60% off
✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $2.03 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/07) – 93% off
✚ Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Versus Evil) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ TOEM (Something We Made) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 11/07) – 75% off
Everything else✚ 20XX (Batterystaple) – $6.89 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/07) – 70% off
✚ 2URVIVE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/07) – 50% off
✚ 5 in 1 Classics: Fashion Bubble Mania (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/07) – 97% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games) – $10.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ ABC Kids Bundle (Prison Games) – $4.55 (Usually $37.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
✚ Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation (City Connection) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Action Games Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 83% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 94% off
✚ Alchemic Dungeons DX (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 55% off
✚ Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Amelia’s Diner (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ Amnesia: Collection (Frictional Games) – $4.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 18/07) – 90% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (Rainy Frog) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (Rainy Frog) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Saga (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance (Game Mill) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 60% off
✚ Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter (Voltage) – $30.47 (Usually $60.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ BRUTAL RAGE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/07) – 50% off
✚ Back Again (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/07) – 67% off
✚ Bastion (Supergiant Games) – $3.50 (Usually $17.50, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Before the Night (CFK) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Best Multiplayer and Co-op 6-in-1 Bundle (HandyGames) – $38.00 (Usually $120.00, ends 11/07) – 68% off
✚ Blossom’s Bloom Boutique (Mindscape) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 85% off
✚ Brain Meltdown – Into Despair (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $21.00 (Usually $26.25, ends 07/07) – 20% off
✚ Bullet Beat (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ CASE 2: Animatronics Survival (OOO Valnat) – $4.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/07) – 77% off
✚ CASE: Animatronics (OOO Valnat) – $6.89 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 77% off
✚ COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ COTTOn Boomerang – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Camped Out! (INCA Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/07) – 75% off
✚ Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 10/07) – 85% off
✚ Canfield Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Captain StarONE (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Cardpocalypse (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Checkers Quest Bundle (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/07) – 88% off
✚ Choice Clash: What Would You Rather? (SOURCE BYTE) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 19/07) – 50% off
✚ Clea (Sekai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Clea 2 (Sekai Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Clustertruck (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/07) – 67% off
✚ Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Crashlands (Butterscotch) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Crazy Adventure Bundle (Prison Games) – $4.31 (Usually $35.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
✚ Cubicity (OverGamez) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/07) – 60% off
✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 10/07) – 40% off
✚ DOTORI (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/07) – 75% off
✚ Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Deathsmiles I･II (City Connection) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Dominate – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 94% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Lapis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Prana (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Sinker (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Elite Soldier Shooter (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (RAWRLAB Games) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/07) – 40% off
✚ Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Fairy Knights (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ Farm for your Life (Secret Item Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/07) – 75% off
✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $6.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 17/07) – 66% off
✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $2.03 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/07) – 93% off
✚ Final Exerion (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Forty Thieves Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ FreeCell Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $18.67 (Usually $37.35, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Garage (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 89% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Grabitoons! (Entalto Studios) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ HARDCORE MECHA (Lightning Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 40% off
✚ HORROR TALES: The Wine (Carlos Coronado) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 60% off
✚ Hazelnut Hex (Chunderfins) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ Heart of the Woods (Sekai Games) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Her Love in the Force (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Here Be Dragons (PANSOLO) – $6.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 25/07) – 75% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/07) – 30% off
✚ Hexxagon – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts (P2 Entertainment) – $2.14 (Usually $21.49, ends 14/07) – 90% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $13.77 (Usually $27.55, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ Hourglass (Secret Item Games) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/07) – 75% off
✚ House Cleaning Survival (SUNSOFT) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $6.24 (Usually $15.60, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ IN-VERT (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Immortus Temporus (eastasiasoft) – $2.62 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 65% off
✚ Infection – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Infernium (Carlos Coronado) – $8.62 (Usually $34.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Into the Dead 2 (Versus Evil) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Irresistible Mistakes (Voltage) – $21.49 (Usually $42.99, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Jacks or Better – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (Mindscape) – $2.29 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/07) – 90% off
✚ Joker Poker – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 11/07) – 75% off
✚ Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle (SOURCE BYTE) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/07) – 70% off
✚ KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $14.02 (Usually $28.05, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $29.25 (Usually $58.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Kill It With Fire (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Kings of Paradise (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Labyrinth Runner – Horror Escape Survive Simulator (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Lanota (Flyhigh Works) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Later Alligator (Pillow Fight) – $6.89 (Usually $22.99, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ Layer Section™ & Galactic Attack™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ LevelHead (Butterscotch) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 90% off
✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Lovecraftian Bundle (Frogwares) – $25.19 (Usually $125.99, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/07) – 67% off
✚ MASAGORO (DorsalFin Studio) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/07) – 35% off
✚ Mahjong Solitaire Refresh (SUNSOFT) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Manitas Kitchen (Entalto Studios) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ Match 3 Adventure Collection (Mindscape) – $3.44 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/07) – 85% off
✚ Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 89% off
✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ MazM: The Phantom of the Opera (CFK) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ MazezaM – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Miracle Snack Shop (CFK) – $12.97 (Usually $25.95, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 90% off
✚ Mo:Astray (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/07) – 40% off
✚ Monochrome World (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Murder on the Marine Express (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Muse Dash (hasuhasu) – $30.06 (Usually $42.95, ends 07/07) – 30% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ My Coloring Book 2 (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
✚ My Divorce Story (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? (Sekai Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
✚ My Last First Kiss (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ My Maitê (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ NERF Legends (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 90% off
✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (Game Mill) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/07) – 90% off
✚ Ninja Striker! (Flyhigh Works) – $2.86 (Usually $7.15, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $20.25 (Usually $40.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Parking Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Perfect Truck Bundle (Prison Games) – $3.59 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
✚ Phantom Trigger (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/07) – 65% off
✚ Piczle Cells (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX (Rainy Frog) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (Rainy Frog) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Versus Evil) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.04 (Usually $13.80, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $3.52 (Usually $7.05, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 15/07) – 34% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.22 (Usually $8.70, ends 15/07) – 40% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.92 (Usually $13.65, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.08 (Usually $16.80, ends 15/07) – 34% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/07) – 34% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series LAB (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.68 (Usually $9.60, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPERHEROBABYS DX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/07) – 15% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.45 (Usually $6.75, ends 15/07) – 34% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.51 (Usually $12.90, ends 15/07) – 34% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter- (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.19 (Usually $15.45, ends 15/07) – 34% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.72 (Usually $12.15, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $10.80, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Plunderer’s Adventures (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (tinyBuild Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 20% off
✚ President F.net (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Princess Closet – Fashion and love will change me – (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/07) – 50% off
✚ Puddle Knights (Lockpickle) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/07) – 60% off
✚ Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Push the Box – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Puzzle Game Bundle (Prison Games) – $3.59 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
✚ Puzzle Wall (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ (Sekai Games) – $26.09 (Usually $28.99, ends 11/07) – 10% off
✚ QV (CFK) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
✚ Rack N Ruin (Secret Item Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/07) – 75% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $4.86 (Usually $16.20, ends 08/07) – 70% off
✚ Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $29.70 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/07) – 34% off
✚ ReactorX (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Rhythm Sprout (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Robotry! (Lockpickle) – $7.58 (Usually $18.95, ends 04/07) – 60% off
✚ Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition (Sekai Games) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ Royal Roads (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/07) – 35% off
✚ Ruinverse (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ SUPER METBOY! (Flyhigh Works) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/07) – 90% off
✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Santa Tracker (CGA Studio Games) – $2.00 (Usually $2.99, ends 22/07) – 33% off
✚ Save Koch (OverGamez) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 85% off
✚ Save Your Nuts (Triple Scale Games) – $4.30 (Usually $21.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Scandal In The Spotlight (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Secret Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Silent World (CFK) – $1.52 (Usually $6.60, ends 12/07) – 77% off
✚ Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ Skull Island: Rise of Kong (Game Mill) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Slime Tactics (Flyhigh Works) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Smilemo (CFK) – $3.69 (Usually $12.30, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Space Ribbon (CGA Studio Games) – $5.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/07) – 33% off
✚ SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $5.47 (Usually $21.90, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Spider Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Spider Solitaire F (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 11/07) – 75% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ SteamWorld Heist Complete Bundle (Thunderful) – $47.55 (Usually $55.95, ends 08/08) – 15% off
✚ Street Cleaner: The Video Game (Creaky Lantern Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 90% off
✚ Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ SubaraCity (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 27/07) – 73% off
✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/07) – 75% off
✚ Super Cyborg (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/07) – 86% off
✚ Super Puzzle Pack (Mindscape) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/07) – 80% off
✚ Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/07) – 80% off
✚ Sword of the Vagrant (Rainy Frog) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Swords and Adventures (4WayStudio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/07) – 50% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ TOEM (Something We Made) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Taimumari: Complete Edition (TERNOX) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/07) – 65% off
✚ The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 90% off
✚ The Kids We Were (GAGEX) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/07) – 60% off
✚ Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru (Mindscape) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/07) – 75% off
✚ Tinykin (tinyBuild Games) – $17.99 (Usually $35.99, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ Tower Defense Bundle (Prison Games) – $2.15 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/07) – 88% off
✚ Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/07) – 30% off
✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ (Sekai Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/07) – 90% off
✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $3.25 (Usually $13.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Venba (Visai Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 40% off
✚ Vera Blanc Supernatural Mysteries (Ratalaika Games) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/07) – 20% off
✚ Video Poker Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.45 (Usually $12.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/07) – 50% off
✚ Void Source (TERNOX) – $2.06 (Usually $8.25, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 11/07) – 75% off
✚ WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
✚ WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~ (Sekai Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ We Know the Devil (Pillow Fight) – $1.99 (Usually $6.66, ends 11/07) – 70% off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Which Country Is Larger? (SOURCE BYTE) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 19/07) – 50% off
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 70% off
✚ Wife Quest (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival (Mindscape) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Wintermoor Tactics Club (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ World Tree Marché (Flyhigh Works) – $8.82 (Usually $22.05, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Yaga (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
✚ even if TEMPEST (Voltage) – $35.99 (Usually $71.99, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ fault – milestone one (Sekai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off