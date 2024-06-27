Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W26) To Hell

Advertisement

When I originally looked through this list of games on sale this week, it seemed like there wasn’t much. Out of about 300 games, there aren’t many, then one or two little nuggets stood out. Not only that, a lot of them are matching their previous lows, or in the case of the very good Hades – at an all time low.

The newly released Little Kitty, Big City is 20% off already, the fantastic Spiritfarer is again at its lowest price, as is TOEM. Figment is another game at an all time low as well. All of these great little indie games for not very much – pretty good deal.

This week’s highlights

✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 94% off

✚ Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 20% off

✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 60% off

✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off

✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $2.03 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/07) – 93% off

✚ Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Versus Evil) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off

✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 11/07) – 80% off

✚ TOEM (Something We Made) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 11/07) – 75% off

Everything else