Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W26) To Hell

by Daniel VuckovicJune 27, 2024
When I originally looked through this list of games on sale this week, it seemed like there wasn’t much. Out of about 300 games, there aren’t many, then one or two little nuggets stood out. Not only that, a lot of them are matching their previous lows, or in the case of the very good Hades – at an all time low.

The newly released Little Kitty, Big City is 20% off already, the fantastic Spiritfarer is again at its lowest price, as is TOEM. Figment is another game at an all time low as well. All of these great little indie games for not very much – pretty good deal.

This week’s highlights

✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 94% off
Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 20% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 60% off
✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $2.03 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/07) – 93% off
✚ Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Versus Evil) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ TOEM (Something We Made) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 11/07) – 75% off

Everything else

20XX (Batterystaple) – $6.89 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/07) – 70% off
2URVIVE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/07) – 50% off
5 in 1 Classics: Fashion Bubble Mania (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/07) – 97% off
A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 75% off
A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games) – $10.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
ABC Kids Bundle (Prison Games) – $4.55 (Usually $37.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation (City Connection) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Action Games Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $5.25 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 83% off
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 94% off
Alchemic Dungeons DX (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Alphadia Genesis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 55% off
Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Amelia’s Diner (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Amnesia: Collection (Frictional Games) – $4.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 18/07) – 90% off
Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (Rainy Frog) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (Rainy Frog) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Asdivine Saga (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance (Game Mill) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 60% off
Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter (Voltage) – $30.47 (Usually $60.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
BRUTAL RAGE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/07) – 50% off
Back Again (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/07) – 67% off
Bastion (Supergiant Games) – $3.50 (Usually $17.50, ends 11/07) – 80% off
Before the Night (CFK) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Best Multiplayer and Co-op 6-in-1 Bundle (HandyGames) – $38.00 (Usually $120.00, ends 11/07) – 68% off
Blossom’s Bloom Boutique (Mindscape) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 85% off
Brain Meltdown – Into Despair (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $21.00 (Usually $26.25, ends 07/07) – 20% off
Bullet Beat (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 10/07) – 50% off
CASE 2: Animatronics Survival (OOO Valnat) – $4.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/07) – 77% off
CASE: Animatronics (OOO Valnat) – $6.89 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 77% off
COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
COTTOn Boomerang – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Camped Out! (INCA Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/07) – 75% off
Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 10/07) – 85% off
Canfield Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Captain StarONE (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Cardpocalypse (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Checkers Quest Bundle (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/07) – 88% off
Choice Clash: What Would You Rather? (SOURCE BYTE) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Clea (Sekai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Clea 2 (Sekai Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/07) – 80% off
Clustertruck (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/07) – 67% off
Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Crashlands (Butterscotch) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
Crazy Adventure Bundle (Prison Games) – $4.31 (Usually $35.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
Cubicity (OverGamez) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/07) – 60% off
Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 10/07) – 40% off
DOTORI (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/07) – 75% off
Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Deathsmiles I･II (City Connection) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Dominate – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/07) – 94% off
Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Dragon Lapis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Dragon Prana (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Dragon Sinker (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Elite Soldier Shooter (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 70% off
Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Explosive Dinosaurs (RAWRLAB Games) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/07) – 40% off
Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Fairy Knights (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Farm for your Life (Secret Item Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/07) – 75% off
Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $6.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 17/07) – 66% off
Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $2.03 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/07) – 93% off
Final Exerion (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Forty Thieves Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
FreeCell Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 15/07) – 40% off
GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $18.67 (Usually $37.35, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Garage (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 89% off
Go! Fish Go! (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/07) – 75% off
Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
Grabitoons! (Entalto Studios) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Guards (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 70% off
Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
HARDCORE MECHA (Lightning Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/07) – 40% off
HORROR TALES: The Wine (Carlos Coronado) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
Hades (Supergiant Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 60% off
Hazelnut Hex (Chunderfins) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Heart of the Woods (Sekai Games) – $17.85 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Her Love in the Force (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Here Be Dragons (PANSOLO) – $6.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 25/07) – 75% off
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/07) – 30% off
Hexxagon – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts (P2 Entertainment) – $2.14 (Usually $21.49, ends 14/07) – 90% off
Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $13.77 (Usually $27.55, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Hourglass (Secret Item Games) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/07) – 75% off
House Cleaning Survival (SUNSOFT) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $6.24 (Usually $15.60, ends 10/07) – 60% off
IN-VERT (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Immortus Temporus (eastasiasoft) – $2.62 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 65% off
Infection – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $4.45 (Usually $8.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Infernium (Carlos Coronado) – $8.62 (Usually $34.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
Into the Dead 2 (Versus Evil) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Irresistible Mistakes (Voltage) – $21.49 (Usually $42.99, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Jacks or Better – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (Mindscape) – $2.29 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/07) – 90% off
Joker Poker – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 11/07) – 75% off
Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle (SOURCE BYTE) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/07) – 70% off
KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $14.02 (Usually $28.05, ends 15/07) – 50% off
KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/07) – 75% off
KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $29.25 (Usually $58.50, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Kill It With Fire (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Kings of Paradise (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Klondike Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Labyrinth Runner – Horror Escape Survive Simulator (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/07) – 80% off
Lanota (Flyhigh Works) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Later Alligator (Pillow Fight) – $6.89 (Usually $22.99, ends 11/07) – 70% off
Layer Section™ & Galactic Attack™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 11/07) – 30% off
LevelHead (Butterscotch) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/07) – 80% off
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 90% off
Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Lovecraftian Bundle (Frogwares) – $25.19 (Usually $125.99, ends 25/07) – 80% off
Ludomania (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/07) – 67% off
MASAGORO (DorsalFin Studio) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 11/07) – 50% off
MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/07) – 35% off
Mahjong Solitaire Refresh (SUNSOFT) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Manitas Kitchen (Entalto Studios) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 11/07) – 30% off
Match 3 Adventure Collection (Mindscape) – $3.44 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/07) – 85% off
Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 89% off
MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 70% off
MazM: The Phantom of the Opera (CFK) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 70% off
MazezaM – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Miracle Snack Shop (CFK) – $12.97 (Usually $25.95, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 90% off
Mo:Astray (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/07) – 40% off
Monochrome World (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Murder on the Marine Express (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Muse Dash (hasuhasu) – $30.06 (Usually $42.95, ends 07/07) – 30% off
My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 10/07) – 50% off
My Coloring Book 2 (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 80% off
My Divorce Story (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 50% off
My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? (Sekai Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 30% off
My Last First Kiss (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
My Maitê (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
NERF Legends (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 80% off
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 90% off
Nevaeh (CFK) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers (Game Mill) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/07) – 90% off
Ninja Striker! (Flyhigh Works) – $2.86 (Usually $7.15, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $20.25 (Usually $40.50, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Parking Simulator (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 70% off
Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 80% off
Perfect Truck Bundle (Prison Games) – $3.59 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
Phantom Trigger (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/07) – 65% off
Piczle Cells (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Piczle Lines DX (Rainy Frog) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (Rainy Frog) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Versus Evil) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/07) – 40% off
Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.04 (Usually $13.80, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $3.52 (Usually $7.05, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 15/07) – 34% off
Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.22 (Usually $8.70, ends 15/07) – 40% off
Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.92 (Usually $13.65, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.08 (Usually $16.80, ends 15/07) – 34% off
Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/07) – 34% off
Pixel Game Maker Series LAB (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.68 (Usually $9.60, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPERHEROBABYS DX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/07) – 15% off
Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.45 (Usually $6.75, ends 15/07) – 34% off
Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.51 (Usually $12.90, ends 15/07) – 34% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter- (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.19 (Usually $15.45, ends 15/07) – 34% off
Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.72 (Usually $12.15, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $10.80, ends 15/07) – 50% off
Plunderer’s Adventures (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 80% off
Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (tinyBuild Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 20% off
President F.net (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Princess Closet – Fashion and love will change me – (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 10/07) – 50% off
Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/07) – 50% off
Puddle Knights (Lockpickle) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/07) – 60% off
Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Push the Box – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Puzzle Game Bundle (Prison Games) – $3.59 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/07) – 88% off
Puzzle Wall (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ (Sekai Games) – $26.09 (Usually $28.99, ends 11/07) – 10% off
QV (CFK) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off
Rack N Ruin (Secret Item Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/07) – 75% off
Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $4.86 (Usually $16.20, ends 08/07) – 70% off
Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle (eastasiasoft) – $29.70 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/07) – 34% off
ReactorX (TERNOX) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Rhythm Sprout (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Robotry! (Lockpickle) – $7.58 (Usually $18.95, ends 04/07) – 60% off
Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition (Sekai Games) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 11/07) – 70% off
Royal Roads (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/07) – 35% off
Ruinverse (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
SUPER METBOY! (Flyhigh Works) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/07) – 90% off
SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Sacred Stones (CFK) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Santa Tracker (CGA Studio Games) – $2.00 (Usually $2.99, ends 22/07) – 33% off
Save Koch (OverGamez) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 85% off
Save Your Nuts (Triple Scale Games) – $4.30 (Usually $21.50, ends 17/07) – 80% off
Scandal In The Spotlight (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Secret Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Silent World (CFK) – $1.52 (Usually $6.60, ends 12/07) – 77% off
Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
Skull Island: Rise of Kong (Game Mill) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Slime Tactics (Flyhigh Works) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Smilemo (CFK) – $3.69 (Usually $12.30, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 70% off
Space Ribbon (CGA Studio Games) – $5.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/07) – 33% off
SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $5.47 (Usually $21.90, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Spider Solitaire Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.72 (Usually $11.45, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Spider Solitaire F (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 11/07) – 75% off
Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 17/07) – 50% off
SteamWorld Heist Complete Bundle (Thunderful) – $47.55 (Usually $55.95, ends 08/08) – 15% off
Street Cleaner: The Video Game (Creaky Lantern Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/07) – 90% off
Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/07) – 80% off
SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition (RED ART GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/07) – 70% off
SubaraCity (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 27/07) – 73% off
Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/07) – 75% off
Super Cyborg (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/07) – 86% off
Super Puzzle Pack (Mindscape) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 10/07) – 80% off
Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/07) – 80% off
Sword of the Vagrant (Rainy Frog) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
Swords and Adventures (4WayStudio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/07) – 50% off
TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
TOEM (Something We Made) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/07) – 80% off
Taimumari: Complete Edition (TERNOX) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/07) – 65% off
The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 90% off
The Kids We Were (GAGEX) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/07) – 60% off
Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru (Mindscape) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/07) – 75% off
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/07) – 75% off
Tinykin (tinyBuild Games) – $17.99 (Usually $35.99, ends 17/07) – 50% off
Tower Defense Bundle (Prison Games) – $2.15 (Usually $17.99, ends 14/07) – 88% off
Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/07) – 30% off
Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 11/07) – 80% off
UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ (Sekai Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/07) – 90% off
VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $3.25 (Usually $13.00, ends 18/07) – 75% off
Venba (Visai Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 40% off
Vera Blanc Supernatural Mysteries (Ratalaika Games) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/07) – 20% off
Video Poker Collection (eSolutions Nordic) – $6.45 (Usually $12.90, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/07) – 50% off
Void Source (TERNOX) – $2.06 (Usually $8.25, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 11/07) – 75% off
WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/07) – 80% off
WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~ (Sekai Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off
We Know the Devil (Pillow Fight) – $1.99 (Usually $6.66, ends 11/07) – 70% off
WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 80% off
Which Country Is Larger? (SOURCE BYTE) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 19/07) – 50% off
Wicce (CFK) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/07) – 70% off
Wife Quest (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival (Mindscape) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Wintermoor Tactics Club (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/07) – 60% off
World Tree Marché (Flyhigh Works) – $8.82 (Usually $22.05, ends 10/07) – 60% off
Yaga (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/07) – 75% off
Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 10/07) – 50% off
ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off
even if TEMPEST (Voltage) – $35.99 (Usually $71.99, ends 17/07) – 50% off
fault – milestone one (Sekai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off

