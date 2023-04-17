1274
Wake up babe, new Pokemon just dropped

by Daniel VuckovicApril 17, 2023

A new Pokemon has been revealed (officially), but its name and “true nature” are still a mystery. This new Pokemon was actually revealed last week in the new series of the anime, but now we know it’ll appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Here’s a look at the little dude.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is due out later this year, no doubt we’ll learn more about them before then.

