Wake up babe, new Pokemon just dropped
A new Pokemon has been revealed (officially), but its name and “true nature” are still a mystery. This new Pokemon was actually revealed last week in the new series of the anime, but now we know it’ll appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.
Here’s a look at the little dude.
A newly discovered Pokémon appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet!— Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) April 17, 2023
Its splendid aura is reminiscent of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but this Pokémon’s name and true nature are shrouded in mystery.
❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/VvJc2spBXC
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is due out later this year, no doubt we’ll learn more about them before then.
