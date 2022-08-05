Inti Creates announces new gothic action platformer Grim Guardians
Right off the back of their latest release, the long-awaited Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, Inti Creates has decided not to rest on its laurels.
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is an all-new 2D action platformer that looks to be taking influence from all of Inti Creates’ greatest hits. It’s got very Castlevania-like gothic horror themes, much like Bloodstained Curse of the Moon, and some absolutely stunning-looking gameplay, comprising of a duo of instant-swappable characters — Shinobu Kamizono, a Mega Man/Gunvolt-style long-range shooter, and Maya Kamizono, a Mega Man Zero-style close-up brawler. The game also features two-player co-op, which lets two players take each take control of one of the characters to use their skills simultaneously, rather than one at a time. It all looks incredibly spectacular (and as a side note, the revive animation for co-op is extremely funny).
We don’t know exactly when Grim Guardians will be releasing, but when it does it’ll be available on Switch, as well as pretty much every other platform under the sun.
When a demon’s castle darkens the land, two sisters challenge its halls. Together they can break the curse. Development has begun on a 2D action platformer starring two demon hunters on a mission to save their school!
Players take control of the two sisters with different attacks and capabilities to challenge the demon castle and the bosses waiting within. Discover new routes through the castle using the sisters’ unique abilities! The stars of Grim Guardians are the long-distance focused “Shinobu Kamizono” and the close-range brawler “Maya Kamizono.” Players will need to consider the situation when choosing which sister to control as they make their way through the castle, investigating the mystery of what happened to their school and its students.
Other features include 2-player co-op with special actions, extensive difficulty options with the “Style System,” unique changes on repeat plays, and most importantly the quality and challenge players have come to expect from Inti Creates titles, this time with a new gothic horror aesthetic.Inti Creates