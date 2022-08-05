Inti Creates announces new gothic action platformer Grim Guardians

Right off the back of their latest release, the long-awaited Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, Inti Creates has decided not to rest on its laurels.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is an all-new 2D action platformer that looks to be taking influence from all of Inti Creates’ greatest hits. It’s got very Castlevania-like gothic horror themes, much like Bloodstained Curse of the Moon, and some absolutely stunning-looking gameplay, comprising of a duo of instant-swappable characters — Shinobu Kamizono, a Mega Man/Gunvolt-style long-range shooter, and Maya Kamizono, a Mega Man Zero-style close-up brawler. The game also features two-player co-op, which lets two players take each take control of one of the characters to use their skills simultaneously, rather than one at a time. It all looks incredibly spectacular (and as a side note, the revive animation for co-op is extremely funny).

We don’t know exactly when Grim Guardians will be releasing, but when it does it’ll be available on Switch, as well as pretty much every other platform under the sun.