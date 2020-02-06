The Outer Worlds delayed on Switch due to Wuhan coronavirus, will now launch on cartridge

The Outer Worlds has been delayed indefinitely from its March 6 release date on Switch due to the Wuhan coronavirus, its publisher has announced this morning — but it’s not all bad news.

Private Division, the publisher responsible for the award-winning game, took to Twitter this morning to announce the delay of the game’s Switch port, citing the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus as the culprit for the delay. The virus is said to be impacting the team working on the port, the Singapore-based Virtuos, which has multiple offices operating out of China and elsewhere throughout the world. Private Division has stressed that the the team at Virtuos is okay, but their offices remain closed at this time due to the outbreak.

We’re delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know! — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020 To clarify, the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time. We’re working with the team to determine an updated development timeline, and will share more regarding a new launch date shortly. — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

As a small silver lining to the delay, Private Division have also announced that the physical version of the game will now be launching on a cartridge. It had previously been announced that the physical release would be little more than a download code in a box.

No new date or release window has been set for the game’s release, but we’ll be sure to update you when more information becomes available.