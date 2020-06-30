The Coronavirus hasn’t delayed any Nintendo games, at least not yet

While Nintendo hasn’t held any Directs, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hasn’t yet affected any release dates for Nintendo games.

Answering a question at last week’s General Shareholders Meeting, Shinya Takahashi told attendees that Nintendo has faced development delays because of COVID-19, but this hasn’t affected any release dates just yet.

However, should the pandemic continue there could be delays to development and then eventually release dates.

So far Nintendo has just one game with a release date, Paper Mario: The Origami King due out the middle of July. There’s likely nothing else dated at this stage because of the uncertainty with the virus. However, one could argue that you can’t delay anything that doesn’t have a date in the first place.

Source: Nintendo IR, translated by Sephazon. An official translated document will be released from Nintendo at a later stage, we’ll update this story if the translation has been interpreted differently from the official line.