PAX Australia 2021 has been cancelled

by Oliver BrandtAugust 10, 2021

Those holding out hope for an in-person games event this year will have to hold out a little longer, after one of Australia’s biggest conventions announced they’re pulling the plug.

PAX Australia 2021 has been cancelled, the convention’s organisers have announced on twitter and their website, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The convention was scheduled to take place in October, from the 8th to the 10th, at the Melbourne Convention Centre. An online-only event will now take its place on the same days.

Due to the rising numbers of Delta strain variants of COVID across the country and the continued closure of international borders, the viability of such an event was looking tenuous at best before today. Last year’s PAX Aus event had also been cancelled due to the coronavirus, with the company promising earlier this year a return to an IRL event in October.

In a press release, the PAX Aus team said that all PAX Aus 2021 ticketholders would be entitled to a refund, and that information about that information will be sent to buyers within the next week.

