Rick May, the voice of Peppy Hare in Star Fox 64 has died from COVID-19

Rick May, the voice of Peppy Hare in Star Fox 64 has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus. May had moved into a nursing home for rehabilitation after having a stroke earlier this year. He, unfortunately, caught the coronavirus there and passed away on April 12th.

May’s name may not be familiar, but his voice will be. He voiced both Peppy Hare and Andross in Star Fox 64. The famous lines “Do a barrel roll!” or “Never give up! Trust your instincts!” are the voice of May.

He also was the voice for Soldier in Team Fortress 2 and Genghis Kahn in Age of Empires II among others.

Rick May was 79.

