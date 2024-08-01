Surprise, locally made Broken Roads has dropped on the Switch eShop today

Advertisement

The locally developed Broken Roads dropped quietly onto the Nintendo Switch eShop overnight. We weren’t expecting to see it during our weekly eShop update. Released back in April on other platforms, this post-apocalyptic turn-based strategy title set in Western Australia has now launched on Nintendo’s hybrid console. It may have been worth the wait too with the game on Switch all up to date with the latest updates to the game.



“We’re all really happy to see Broken Roads launch on Nintendo this week” said Craig Ritchie, Game Director at Drop Bear Bytes. “We designed the game to run great on handheld from the beginning and we’re excited to see what Switch players think of it, especially since they’ll be experiencing the best version of the game from day one.”

Broken Roads features a morality system as you go about making choices in the game. There’s four philosophical paths: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist, each with their own unique traits. As you play through the game things might change and your character might take a different path.

The game is available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop with a launch discount bringing it down to $42.00, it’s normally $52.50.