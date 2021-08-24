Broken Roads a post-apocalyptic RPG set in Western Australia coming in 2022
Team 17 and developers Drop Bear Bytes have announced Broken Roads. A post-apocalyptic, isometric turn based RPG and it’s set in Western Australia.
The game has a wonderful hand-drawn art style and looks very original Fallout like with a lot of dialogue – oh and Kangaroos.
Broken Roads features a morality system as you go about making choices in the game. There’s four philosophical paths: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist, each with their own unique traits. As you play through the game things might change and your character might take a different path.
The game is due out on PC and consoles next year, there’s no official word if it’s coming to Switch but we’d love to see it.
