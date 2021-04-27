Nintendo adds full online play to Super Mario Party in free update

There were two big complaints about Super Mario Party when it released in 2018. Not enough boards, and no proper online play.

Nintendo’s fixing one of them.

From today Super Mario Party is adding full online play in a free update. You’ll be able to play the main game in a 2 on 2 mode as well as the 70 mini games all online. 10 of the rhythm mini games cannot be played online.

You can play on all of the game’s four boards and use any of the 20 characters in the game online – even if you haven’t unlocked them.

From the eShop;

New online play options have come to Super Mario Party! Download the free update to enjoy Mario Party and Partner Party modes online, as well as dozens of your favourite minigames. Open up a match for anyone or set a password for a private party, then play against friends and family from around the world!



Amazing to see an update to a game from more than two years ago!

Here’s the full change log from Nintendo

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released April 27, 2021)

Feature Added

You can now play the following modes over the internet: Mario Party Partner Party Free Play (Minigames)



Playing over the internet