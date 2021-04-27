Nintendo adds full online play to Super Mario Party in free update
There were two big complaints about Super Mario Party when it released in 2018. Not enough boards, and no proper online play.
Nintendo’s fixing one of them.
From today Super Mario Party is adding full online play in a free update. You’ll be able to play the main game in a 2 on 2 mode as well as the 70 mini games all online. 10 of the rhythm mini games cannot be played online.
You can play on all of the game’s four boards and use any of the 20 characters in the game online – even if you haven’t unlocked them.
From the eShop;
New online play options have come to Super Mario Party! Download the free update to enjoy Mario Party and Partner Party modes online, as well as dozens of your favourite minigames. Open up a match for anyone or set a password for a private party, then play against friends and family from around the world!
Amazing to see an update to a game from more than two years ago!
Here’s the full change log from Nintendo
Ver. 1.1.0 (Released April 27, 2021)
Feature Added
- You can now play the following modes over the internet:
- Mario Party
- Partner Party
- Free Play (Minigames)
Playing over the internet
- To play over the internet, select either Mario Party, Partner Party, or Minigames, then select Online Play.
- There are two ways to play over the internet: Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, and Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords.
- The combinations through which you can play over the internet are as follows:
- Up to 1 player per system (you can play with between 2 and 4 players)
- Up to 2 players per system (you can play with between 3 and 4 players)
- Playing over the internet supports the Invite Friend feature. If you select Invite Friend on the screen at which you’re waiting for rivals, your selected Friends can join from the Online Play Invites on their user-page icon in the top left of the HOME Menu.
- Online Mariothon does not support the Invite Friend feature.
- When playing over the internet, all 20 characters and all maps are available, regardless of your current in-game progress.
- When playing over the internet, 70 of the total 80 minigames are available to play.
- The following 10 minigames are not available when playing over the internet.
- Strike It Rich
- Time to Shine
- Take a Stab
- All-Star Swingers
- Rhythm and Bruise
- Pep Rally
- Wiped Out
- Fiddler on the Hoof
- Clearing the Table
- Baton and On
- Play data won’t be saved when playing over the internet.
Love this but also, playing for over an hour and then being kicked out one turn from the end because of a “communication issue” is not the one