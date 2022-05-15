On this week’s episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo and Michael as we into discussions about the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports, a couple of high profile releases doing the ol’ switcheroo, a duology of Aussie news, and Square Enix selling off its western development assets to invest in NFTs.



We also have discuss the recent damning reports from IGN and Kotaku about the poor working environment for Nintendo contractors at the company’s North American headquarters.



What Eidos and Crystal Dynamics IPs are you hoping come to Switch? Are you having fun with Nintendo Switch Sports? And why is America such a mess? Head on over to the Vooks Discord to let us know, give feedback, and throw some suggestions our way.



Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing and giving us a review – it really helps!



Relevant articles:

Follow us on twitter:

This week’s intro music is ‘The Legend of Zelda (99 Players)’ from Tetris 99.

Support the show