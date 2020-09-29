Pokémon Sword and Shield bundles with Expansion Pass hitting shelves on November 6th.
If you’re yet to get on the Pokémon Sword and Shield train then maybe should wait for these. The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Sword and Shield will be sold in a special bundle containing the main games and Expansion Pass on November 6th.
These versions of the game will include the Expansion Pass content in the box. That’s The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.
