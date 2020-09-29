122
0

Pokémon Sword and Shield bundles with Expansion Pass hitting shelves on November 6th.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 29, 2020

If you’re yet to get on the Pokémon Sword and Shield train then maybe should wait for these. The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Sword and Shield will be sold in a special bundle containing the main games and Expansion Pass on November 6th.

These versions of the game will include the Expansion Pass content in the box. That’s The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

This post updates…

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
100%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Pokémon SwSh
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response