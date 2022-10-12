Genesect, Volcanion, & Marshadow distro for Pokémon SwSh coming to JB Hi-Fi in Australia

We’re only just getting past the Shiny Eternatus distribution and the next Pokémon Sword and Shield one has already been announced.

Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow are the next Pokémon to be given away via distribution and this time you’ll need to head to JB Hi-Fi to pick up a code card.

Here’s when you’ll need to head down. Keep in mind that usually these cards take a couple days to filter into stores so they might not actually be there – but they might – and isn’t that half the fun.

Genesect and Volcanion

Australia and New Zealand: JB Hi-Fi (October 21 – November 18, 2022)

Marshadow

Australia and New Zealand: JB Hi-Fi (October 21 –November 18, 2022)

Funnily enough November 18 is when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are released as well. Alright, maybe not funny.