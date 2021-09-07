The next Pokémon movie launches on Netflix next month, with celebrations all around

Every year, The Pokémon Company releases an animated Pokémon movie for fans to dig into. It’s coming a bit late this year — but don’t worry, it’ll be easier to watch than ever, and there’s a few bonuses in store to celebrate.

The Pokémon Company announced today that Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, will be debuting worldwide (except Japan, Korea, and China) on Netflix on the 8th of October. The movie follows the mythical Pokémon Zarude, who adopts an abandoned child found by the riverbank and raises him in the depths of the forest, where Ash and co. eventually come across the two.

In celebration of the movie’s release outside of Japan, there’s a bunch of bonus goodies available across various channels. To begin with, a soundtrack for the movie will be released (presumably on streaming services, too), featuring two original songs from music artist Cyn. There’ll also be an unspecified event in Pokémon GO, as well as a distribution of both the special movie Zarude, and a shiny Celebi in Pokémon Sword and Shield. For that last one, you’ll need to be signed up for email notifications in the Pokémon Trainer Club before September 25, so get on it.

You can watch the latest trailer for the film below.