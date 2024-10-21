Nintendo’s mystery online test is a Minecraft-like MMO

Advertisement

Last week, Nintendo announced the Switch Online Playtest Program, a mysterious playtest for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members who were lucky enough to sign up (and live in one of the participating countries). With codes now going out, we finally know what it is.

Simply called the Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program, it’s a new game where the goal is to work with others to fully “develop” a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and farmed resources. As you progress across the planet, you’ll discover new lands, enemies, and resources to aid you on your journey.

As you play through the game, you’ll receive special tools called Beacons. These Beacons emit a healing light that purifies and develops the land. The higher your Beacon is placed, the wider the area it purifies. Within your Beacon Zone, you can move, lift, and edit items. In this zone, you can create whatever you like: platforms, stairs, Minecraft-like blocks, trees, and other items, as shown in the screenshots.

However, you can only edit your own zone, not anyone else’s nearby. Areas outside of the Beacon Zones are public spaces where anyone can work and place items.

The game also features a Dev Core, a separate area from the planet that serves as a social hub where players gather. Here, you can level up your character, which resembles a cross between a Fall Guy and Pushmo. Every player has a special skill called the Development Positioning System (DPS), which allows them to see the development status of the planet and the position of other players.

Anyone can create content for the game, but you must first earn a UGC license to do so — essentially to prove you’re not going to cause trouble. “To create UGC, you must obtain a UGC License by taking a test in the game to show that you understand the importance of respectful communication.”

We have chosen not to share any screenshots of the game, as it is hidden behind the player agreement.

Australia and New Zealand were not included in the list of participating countries, so we’ll have to sit back and watch as those lucky enough to join enjoy it. The playtest kicks off at 12:00 PM (noon) AEDT this Thursday.

Advertisement

What will this turn into? A brand new IP, or is it just an experiment, or perhaps a test for Nintendo’s networking? We’ll have to wait and see.