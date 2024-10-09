Nintendo announces Switch Online Playtest Program for mystery new feature
Nintendo has announced a test for a mysterious new feature for Nintendo Switch Online. This feature, which remains undisclosed, will open for applications later today and will eventually require you to download a new piece of software.
The “Playtest Program” is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, and participants can apply on a first-come, first-served basis. However, you’ll need to have a Nintendo Account registered in one of the following countries:
- Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.
Applications for the program kick off tomorrow at 2:00 AM AEDT on October 11th – though we can’t participate. The program then kicks off on October 24th and runs into November.
What could it be?
We will be performing a test related to a new feature for #NintendoSwitchOnline on #NintendoSwitch. Starting 8:00 AM PT on Oct. 10, existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to apply to participate on a first-come, first-serve basis.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 9, 2024
