0

Nintendo announces Switch Online Playtest Program for mystery new feature

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 10, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo has announced a test for a mysterious new feature for Nintendo Switch Online. This feature, which remains undisclosed, will open for applications later today and will eventually require you to download a new piece of software.

The “Playtest Program” is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, and participants can apply on a first-come, first-served basis. However, you’ll need to have a Nintendo Account registered in one of the following countries:

  • Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.

Applications for the program kick off tomorrow at 2:00 AM AEDT on October 11th – though we can’t participate. The program then kicks off on  October 24th and runs into November.

What could it be?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Switch Online
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment