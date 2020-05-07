Nintendo Switch sales jump to 55.77m, Animal Crossing moves a massive 13.41m since launch

It’s a massive reporting period for Nintendo this quarter with a look at how they did in the first part of the year, how Animal Crossing is doing and how Pokémon Sword and Shield is travelling. This period of sales is between January 2020 and the end of March 2020. We’ll likely have to wait for the next quarter to see how COVID-19 has impacted the results.

The Nintendo Switch sold through 3.29 million this quarter taking the total to a massive 55.77 million overall. That around a 33% increase on the same period last year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the real star however with sold 11.77m copies in the first 11 days on sale. Nintendo also revealed that the game is now at 13.41m in the first 6 weeks in their report as well. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate added 1.16m to its tally.

Ring Fit Adventure despite being sold out almost for the entire quarter has managed to jump up to 2.73m from 2.17m last quarter. With no other choice but to exercise inside for a lot of the world, it’s been popular, though the lack of stock has been a problem.

Pokémon Sword and Shield have jumped up to 17.37m up from 16.06m last quarter. It has now overtaken both Pokémon Sun & Moon (3DS), Ruby & Sapphire (GBA), and Pokémon X &Y (DS). Next stop is Pokémon Diamond and Pearl at 17.67m – not too far away then!

Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild now sit on the exact same sales with 17.41 million, Super Mario Party passed 10 million sales and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shifted another half-million as well.

Just 60,000 3DS consoles were sold bringing the total to 75.77 million.

Hardware

– Switch Hardware lifetime to date: 55.77m (Up from 52.48 million)

– 3DS Hardware lifetime to date: 75.77m (Up from 75.71 million)

Looking Forward

Switch Million Sellers

New Million Sellers

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 13.41m (from March 20th to March 31st)

– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – 1.26 m

Evergreen Million Sellers

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77m (up from 22.96m last qtr)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84m (up from 17.68m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41m (up from 16.34m last qtr)

– Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41m (up from16.59m last qtr)

– Pokemon Sword and Shield – 17.37m (up from 16.06m last qtr)

– Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 11.97m (up from 11.76m last qtr)

– Splatoon 2 – 10.13m (up from 9.81m last qtr)

– Super Mario Party – 10.1m (up from 9.12m last qtr)

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.6m (up from 5.85m last qtr)

– Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 6.33m (up from 5.37m last qtr)

– Super Mario Maker 2 – 5.48m (up from 5.04m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.38m (up from 4.19m last qtr)

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.87m (up from 2.58m last qtr)

– Ring Fit Adventure – 2.73m (up from 2.17m last qtr)

– Astral Chain – 1.08m (up from 1.03m last qtr)

– Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – 1.08 (up from 1.02m last qtr)